Dye & Durham Resists Engine Capital’s Board Takeover

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) has released an update.

Dye & Durham is pushing back against Engine Capital’s attempt to overhaul its board and management, arguing that the proposed nominees lack the necessary experience to guide the company. Despite Engine’s aggressive campaign, Dye & Durham continues to thrive, boasting significant growth and financial success since its IPO.

For further insights into TSE:DND stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.