Dye & Durham Projects Record-Setting Quarter

November 28, 2024 — 07:40 am EST

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) has released an update.

Dye & Durham forecasts a record-setting quarter with projected revenue of $120-125 million, reflecting a significant increase from the previous year. The company’s management highlights the success of its organic growth initiatives and improved revenue model as key drivers behind this impressive performance.

