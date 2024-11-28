Dye & Durham Projects Record-Setting Quarter

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) has released an update.
Dye & Durham forecasts a record-setting quarter with projected revenue of $120-125 million, reflecting a significant increase from the previous year. The company’s management highlights the success of its organic growth initiatives and improved revenue model as key drivers behind this impressive performance.
