Dye & Durham Pauses Strategic Review Process Until 2024 Annual Meeting And Board Election Completion

(RTTNews) - Dye & Durham Ltd. (DND.TO) announced Wednesday that its Board of Directors has paused the strategic review process, revealed on October 22, 2024, until completion of the 2024 annual meeting and election of new board of directors.

The company added that it will then consider additional opportunities to enhance shareholder value that may include, but are not limited to, a sale of the Company, merger, divestiture of assets, or other strategic transactions.

Dye & Durham said it has received significant inbound interest from multiple strategic and financial sponsor parties at attractive premiums to the market price of its shares.

The Board's determination to pause the well-advanced process was made in light of the current activist situation and in response to feedback from a select group of the Company's shareholders.

