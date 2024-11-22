News & Insights

Dye & Durham Cuts Interest Rate Amid Strong Performance

November 22, 2024 — 09:07 am EST

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) has released an update.

Dye & Durham has announced a reduction in the interest rate spread on its Term Loan B Facility to 4.00%, driven by strong business performance and a lower Net Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA ratio. This adjustment is expected to lead to significant annualized net interest cost savings for the company. The move reflects management’s commitment to reducing net leverage and enhancing financial stability.

