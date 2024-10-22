Dye & Durham Considers Strategic Options Amid Interest

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) has released an update.

Dye & Durham is exploring various strategic options to enhance shareholder value, including a potential sale, after receiving takeover interest. The company has expanded its strategic review process and appointed advisors to assist in this evaluation. However, there’s no guarantee of a transaction or specific timeline for the process.

