Dycom Industries Appoints Daniel Peyovich as New CEO

Dycom ( (DY) ) has shared an announcement.
Dycom Industries, Inc. has appointed Daniel S. Peyovich as the new CEO, succeeding Steven E. Nielsen following his retirement. Peyovich, who has been with Dycom since January 2021, also joins the Board of Directors and brings extensive leadership experience from his past role at Balfour Beatty Construction. His appointment aims to steer Dycom towards strategic growth in the infrastructure sector.
