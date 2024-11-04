DXP Enterprises reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.43 vs. 96c last year

Reports Q3 revenue $472.9M vs. $445.6M last year. David R. Little, Chairman and CEO commented, “The Company posted excellent Q3 financial results in a lessening inflationary and varied spending by end market, delivering solid sales, adjusted EBITDA, EPS and free cash flow. Third quarter results reflect the continued execution of our growth strategy and the impact of our acquisition program. We continue to set new high watermarks as DXPeople. We are pleased with our sequential sales growth and strong adjusted EBITDA margins. This resulted in operating leverage that produced EPS of $1.27. DXP’s Q3 sales were $472.9M, or a 6.1% increase over the Q2 and a 12.8% growth over the same period in 2023. Adjusted EBITDA grew $4.2M, or 8.7% over the Q2 to $52.4M. During the Q3 sales were $316.8M for Service Centers, $89.8M for Innovative Pumping Solutions, and $66.3M for Supply Chain Services. Overall, we are very pleased with our performance and the progress DXP continues to make as a growth company.”

