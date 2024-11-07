News & Insights

DXP Enterprises price target raised to $75 from $65 at Stephens

November 07, 2024 — 06:50 am EST

Stephens raised the firm’s price target on DXP Enterprises (DXPE) to $75 from $65 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. With continued strength in execution and another 10%-plus adjusted EBITDA margin quarter, healthy cash flow generation enabled an additional $5M in share repurchases alongside another acquisition closed in Q3, the analyst noted. M&A execution has been “noteworthy this year,” with a total of seven acquisitions now closed year-to-date and visibility to two more closing by early 2025, the analyst added.

