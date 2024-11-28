DXN Ltd. Achieves Record Revenue and Historic Profit

DXN Ltd. (AU:DXN) has released an update.
DXN Ltd. has reported a record-breaking financial year in FY2024, achieving a 64% revenue increase to $10.8 million and turning a historic profit with an EBITDA of $1.2 million. This success is attributed to strategic restructuring efforts, including exiting a non-profitable Sydney data center and focusing on high-growth areas such as prefabricated modular data centers. With a strong cash position and continued growth in key markets, DXN is poised for further expansion, having recently raised $6.5 million to support its growth ambitions.
