DXI Capital Plans Strategic Life Sciences Shift

November 28, 2024 — 08:37 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

DXI Capital (TSE:DXI.H) has released an update.

DXI Capital Corp. has submitted a comprehensive initial proposal to the TSX Venture Exchange for its planned acquisition of V.V.T. Med Ltd. and Exiteam Acquisition Corp., aiming to finalize the deal by the end of Q1 2025. This strategic move is designed to help DXI transition into the life sciences sector, leveraging VVT’s innovative technology for varicose vein treatment. Further progress updates will be announced as they occur.

