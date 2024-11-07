News & Insights

DXC Technology reports Q2 EPS 93c, consensus 72c

November 07, 2024 — 04:27 pm EST

Reports Q2 revenue $3.24B, consensus $3.2B. CEO said, “I am pleased to report another quarter of solid results, with adjusted EBIT margin and non-GAAP diluted EPS exceeding our guidance, and revenue coming in toward the high end of our range. I’m proud of how our new leadership team has come together and the early momentum we’ve seen from our initiatives this year. While there’s more work ahead, particularly in our go-to-market initiatives, we’re focused on execution and building a solid foundation to support stronger performance going forward.”

