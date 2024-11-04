DXC Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

DXC Technology DXC is slated to report second-quarter fiscal 2025 results after market close on Nov. 7.

For the fiscal second quarter, the company anticipates revenues between $3.19 billion and $3.22 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal second-quarter revenues is pegged at $3.21 billion, indicating a year-over-year decline of 6.7%.

DXC projects adjusted earnings per share between 70 cents and 75 cents for the fiscal second quarter. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 72 cents per share, suggesting a 2.9% year-over-year increase.

The company’s earnings outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 15.7%.

Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

DXC Technology Company. Price and EPS Surprise

Factors to Consider

DXC’s fiscal second-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from its strong customer retention rate and robust recurring revenues gained from its large global insurance carrier customers. DXC Technology is likely to have gained from the network modernization initiatives of its customers, aiding the company’s expansion in the cloud computing space.

DXC’s fiscal second-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from its broadening artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities as AI is at the center of the digital transformation trend. DXC Technology’s partnerships with industry leaders, including Microsoft and Dell Technologies, to advance in the AI space are likely to contribute to the company’s second-quarter fiscal 2025 results.

DXC Technology’s focus on the still unpenetrated cyberspace, cloud computing market and Big Data business is likely to have helped DXC to benefit from this untapped opportunity. As DXC’s major portion of the cyber business revenues comes from government clients. It is likely to have kept its top line relatively stable. DXC Technology continues to expect positive top-line growth for its Global Business Services (GBS) segment.

Nevertheless, the benefits from the aforementioned factors are likely to have been offset by the negative impact of the softening IT spending as organizations are pushing back their investments in big and expensive technology products amid the ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical issues.

The company expects fiscal second-quarter organic revenues to decline in the range of 5.5-6.5%. The year-over-year expected organic revenue decrease is mainly due to the low existing backlog and lower number of value of new contracts being signed leading to diminished value.

Moreover, DXC Technology expects its GIS revenues to decline in the double-digit percentage range throughout the year. The revenue shortfall is likely to have weighed on the quarterly margins. The company projects the adjusted EBIT margin in the range of 6.5-7% in the fiscal second quarter.

However, DXC’s cost-saving initiatives and lower interest expenses are likely to have partially offset the negative impact of the revenue shortfall on the bottom line.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for DXC this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.

DXC currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

