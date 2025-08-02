DXC (DXC) Q1 Revenue Tops Estimates

Key Points Revenue (GAAP) reached $3.16 billion for Q1 FY2026, exceeding analyst expectations by $80.9 million (GAAP).

Non-GAAP earnings per share were $0.68 for Q1 FY2026, beating non-GAAP EPS estimates by $0.01, but fell 9.3% year-over-year (non-GAAP).

Bookings increased 14% to $2.8 billion for Q1 FY2026, marking a third consecutive quarter of double-digit bookings growth.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC), a global provider of IT services and solutions for large enterprises, reported its financial results for Q1 FY2026 on July 31, 2025. The company announced GAAP revenue of $3.16 billion for Q1 FY2026 and non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68, both metrics surpassed analyst expectations, with revenue (GAAP) ahead by $80.9 million and Non-GAAP EPS exceeded estimates by $0.01. However, GAAP revenue declined year over year, and Non-GAAP earnings fell by 9.3% year-over-year. The quarter highlighted continued momentum in bookings, ramped investments in talent and AI integration, and mixed results across business lines. The period demonstrated steady operational execution but underscored ongoing challenges with revenue growth and margin pressures.

Metric Q1 FY26(Quarter Ended June 30, 2025) Q1 FY26 Estimate Q1 FY25(Quarter Ended June 30, 2024) Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.68 $0.67 $0.75 (9.3 %) Revenue (GAAP) $3.16 billion $3.08 billion N/A - Adjusted EBIT Margin 6.8 % 6.9 % (0.1 pp) Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) $97 million $45 million 115.6 % Bookings $2.8 billion N/A N/A

About DXC Technology and Recent Areas of Focus

DXC Technology is a worldwide IT services company that provides digital transformation, cloud, and consulting services for large organizations, including many Fortune 500 companies. Its offerings range from digital consulting and engineering to infrastructure management, cybersecurity, and specialized insurance platforms. DXC operates in over 60 countries and serves clients in finance, automotive, and healthcare sectors, among others.

The company’s recent focus areas include integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced data analytics into its service portfolio, boosting cybersecurity capabilities, and growing its global talent base. Execution in these areas, combined with disciplined human capital management and a commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals, are key factors in its competitiveness. Management has emphasized building a stronger pipeline of client work, streamlining sales processes, and increasing operational discipline.

Quarter Highlights: Financial and Operational Detail

Revenue (GAAP) for Q1 FY2026 came in at $3.16 billion, down 2.4% from the prior year period (GAAP). Despite the drop, this figure (non-GAAP) exceeded analyst estimates. Non-GAAP EPS was $0.68, beating the consensus estimate on a non-GAAP basis but representing a 9.3% year-over-year decline in non-GAAP diluted earnings per share. On a GAAP basis, net income was $16 million in Q1 FY2026 compared to $26 million in Q1 FY2025, with GAAP diluted EPS falling to $0.09 from $0.14.

Bookings, a measure of new contract value signed during the quarter, reached $2.8 billion for Q1 FY2026, up 14% year-over-year. This marks the third consecutive quarter of double-digit bookings growth for DXC Technology. Segment results were mixed: Consulting and Engineering Services saw bookings rise by 32%, but revenue fell 2.7%, with segment profit margin dropping from 9.6% to 8.4%. Global Infrastructure Services bookings grew 4% year-over-year, while revenue dropped 3.5% year-over-year. Insurance Services revenue was a bright spot, rising 5.4% year-over-year, but segment profit fell substantially by 25%, pushing margin down to 10.5%.

The period featured stepped-up investment in sales talent and leadership, reflected in higher selling and administrative expenses. Free cash flow (non-GAAP), an important measure of available liquidity after operating and capital expenses, more than doubled to $97 million compared to $45 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, helped by reduced capital spending. Operating cash flow (GAAP) decreased to $186 million from $238 million in Q1 FY2025.

AI and data analytics remain core to the company’s value proposition. Management highlighted increased proof-of-concept work and pilots in AI for clients. These projects, while still small in absolute size, are drawing positive client feedback and building a foundation for future growth. In infrastructure, the company secured a major contract with Carnival Cruise Line to manage technology foundations across the cruise operator's entire fleet. $50 million was returned to shareholders through repurchases during the quarter.

On the balance sheet, cash and cash equivalents stood at $1.79 billion, little changed from the previous quarter. Net debt rose slightly due to small increases in both long-term and short-term borrowings. Segment profitability trends varied: Consulting and Engineering Services saw a decline in segment profit margin, while Insurance Services experienced a sharp profit contraction despite revenue growth. Segment profit is a non-GAAP measure as defined by the company.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Investor Considerations

Management raised full-year guidance for non-GAAP diluted EPS to a range of $2.85–$3.35 for FY2026, up from the previous range of $2.75–$3.25. Despite this, overall revenue (organic, non-GAAP) is expected to decline between 3.0% and 5.0% for FY2026. The company foresees adjusted EBIT margin between 7.0% and 8.0% for FY2026, slightly lower at the midpoint compared to last year, partly reflecting increased investments in growth areas and talent. For Q2 FY2026, non-GAAP EPS is forecasted between $0.65 and $0.75, with revenue projected at approximately $3.15–$3.18 billion.

Investors should monitor the pace of bookings conversion to revenue, organic revenue trends (as defined by DXC as a non-GAAP measure), and cost containment in margin-challenged segments such as Insurance Services (which reported a 3.6% organic revenue growth for Q1 FY2026). Management's strategy includes deepening AI offerings, ongoing transformation of sales operations, and maintaining a healthy balance sheet. The company aims for approximately $600 million in free cash flow (non-GAAP) for FY2026 and reiterated its commitment to returning capital to shareholders via ongoing share repurchases. DXC does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

