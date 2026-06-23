DVA vs. FMS: Which Dialysis Leader Is Better Positioned Now?

Kidney care continues to evolve as healthcare providers focus on improving outcomes for patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end-stage kidney disease, with DaVita Inc. DVA and Fresenius Medical Care AG FMS representing two leading players in the global dialysis and renal care market. DVA is primarily focused on delivering kidney care services through its dialysis and care management operations, while FMS combines dialysis services with a broader portfolio of renal care products and solutions. Both companies operate within the kidney care ecosystem but differ in the scope and structure of their business models.

While DaVita's business is centered on providing dialysis treatment and related kidney care services, Fresenius Medical Care maintains a more diversified presence across renal healthcare through both service delivery and product offerings. As a result, the two companies reflect different approaches to addressing the growing demand for kidney care services worldwide.

As demand for renal care continues to grow amid rising rates of CKD and increasing healthcare needs, this contrast highlights two distinct strategies and raises the question of which company may offer greater long-term opportunity. Let’s take a closer look.

Stock Performance & Valuation: DVA vs. FMS

DVA (up 37.7%) has outperformed FMS (up 7.8%) over the past three months. However, in the past year, DaVita stock has gained 49.7% against Fresenius Medical Care’s decline of 14.6%.



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Meanwhile, DVA is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/E) ratio of 12.6X, below its median of 12.7X over the past five years. FMS’ forward P/E multiple sits at 10.1X, below its five-year median of 12.2X. DVA and FMS both appear to be cheap when compared with the Zacks Medical sector’s average of 19.9X. Currently, DaVita and Fresenius Medical Care stocks have a Value Score of A.



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Factors Driving DaVita Stock

DaVita’s disciplined execution in its core dialysis business remains a key driver. The company delivered stronger-than-expected first-quarter 2026 results, supported by favorable treatment volume trends, reimbursement rate increases and effective cost management. Management highlighted outperformance across treatment volume, revenue per treatment and cost per treatment, reflecting the strength of its operating model. DVA also raised its 2026 operating income and earnings outlook, underscoring confidence in the business momentum.

Integrated Kidney Care (IKC) is emerging as an important long-term growth avenue. DaVita continues to expand its value-based care platform, with a growing number of patients under risk-based arrangements. The business has demonstrated improving clinical outcomes and strong savings generation under CMS kidney care programs, highlighting its ability to create value for both patients and payers while broadening DVA’s opportunities beyond traditional dialysis services.

The company’s ongoing investments in technology and digital infrastructure are strengthening its long-term competitive position. DaVita has been modernizing its data systems and deploying AI-enabled tools across clinical and operational workflows. These initiatives are designed to support caregivers, enhance patient care and improve decision-making, while creating a scalable platform that can drive sustained clinical and operational excellence over time.

Factors Driving Fresenius Medical Care Stock

Fresenius Medical Care’s ongoing transformation efforts are strengthening its profitability profile and operational efficiency. Through the FME Reignite strategy and FME25+ program, the company is optimizing its clinic footprint, streamlining operations and delivering sustainable cost savings across the organization. These initiatives are supporting margin expansion and improved underlying earnings, while positioning FMS to generate stronger long-term returns from its core kidney care business.

Technology and product innovation remain important growth drivers. The company is rapidly expanding the deployment of its 5008X CAREsystem, which supports advanced dialysis therapies and reinforces its leadership in renal care technology. Fresenius Medical Care is also investing in digital solutions such as kinexus, a unified platform that supports remote monitoring, prescription management and workflow integration for home dialysis programs. These initiatives enhance FMS’ ability to support evolving patient care needs, while strengthening its competitive position.

The company’s expanding value-based care business provides another avenue for growth. Through Interwell Health, Fresenius Medical Care has demonstrated strong quality outcomes and savings generation under kidney care programs. Supported by advanced analytics, care coordination capabilities and a broad nephrologist network, the platform helps improve patient outcomes while lowering healthcare costs, strengthening FMS’ position in the shift toward value-based reimbursement models.

Comparing EPS Projections: DVA vs. FMS

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DVA’s 2026 earnings per share (EPS) suggests a 39.8% improvement from 2025.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FMS’ 2026 EPS implies a decline of 7.4% from 2025.



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Price Target: DaVita vs. Fresenius Medical Care

Based on short-term price targets offered by six analysts, the average price target for DaVita is $200.00, implying a decline of 4.6% from the last close.



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Based on short-term price targets offered by four analysts, the average price target for Fresenius Medical Care is $24.30, implying an increase of 3.9% from the last close.



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Choose DVA Over FMS Now

Current market sentiment and earnings expectations appear to favor DaVita over Fresenius Medical Care at this stage. Currently, DaVita sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Fresenius Medical Care has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), reflecting significantly stronger confidence in DVA’s near-term prospects.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Both stocks are trading below their historical valuation levels and at discounts to the broader medical sector, suggesting that investor expectations remain relatively measured. However, DaVita’s valuation appears supported by stronger earnings growth expectations, improving operating performance and continued momentum in its core dialysis and IKC businesses. For investors, this indicates a company that is not only executing well operationally but is also positioned to translate that execution into higher profitability over time.

Fresenius Medical Care, meanwhile, remains in the midst of a broader transformation aimed at improving efficiency, expanding value-based care and advancing innovation across its renal care platform. While these initiatives have the potential to strengthen the business over the long run, investor sentiment remains more cautious given the weaker earnings outlook and the time required for strategic initiatives to translate into sustained financial benefits.

While both companies are well-positioned to benefit from growing demand for kidney care services, DaVita appears better positioned now due to its stronger earnings trajectory and more favorable market sentiment, making it the more attractive choice for investors at current levels.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.