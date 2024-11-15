News & Insights

Stocks

Duxton Water Limited Sees Rising Demand Amid Dry Conditions

November 15, 2024 — 01:47 am EST

Duxton Water Ltd. (AU:D2O) has released an update.

Duxton Water Limited (ASX:D2O) is experiencing increased demand for water entitlements due to drier conditions, prompting early market activity and pushing up spot prices. The company has secured a new groundwater lease providing revenue until 2034 and recently paid a fully franked dividend of 3.7 cents per share. This marks its 15th consecutive dividend payout, reflecting its strategy of utilizing water entitlements to offer flexible supply solutions to Australian farmers.

