Duro Felguera Faces Trading Suspension Amid Information Release

Duro Felguera (ES:MDF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Duro Felguera, S.A. has had its stock trading provisionally suspended by the National Securities Market Commission due to the dissemination of significant information. This suspension affects trading on the Stock Exchanges and the Stock Exchange Interconnection System as the company deals with privileged information.

For further insights into ES:MDF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.