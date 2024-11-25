News & Insights

Duro Felguera Faces Trading Suspension Amid Information Release

November 25, 2024 — 08:05 am EST

Duro Felguera (ES:MDF) has released an update.

Duro Felguera, S.A. has had its stock trading provisionally suspended by the National Securities Market Commission due to the dissemination of significant information. This suspension affects trading on the Stock Exchanges and the Stock Exchange Interconnection System as the company deals with privileged information.

