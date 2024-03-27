DURECT Corp. Q4 Loss decreases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - DURECT Corp. (DRRX) announced Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$1.4 million, or -$0.10 per share. This compares with -$10.5 million, or -$0.46 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 18.2% to $2.7 million from $3.3 million last year.

DURECT Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$1.4 Mln. vs. -$10.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.10 vs. -$0.46 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $2.7 Mln vs. $3.3 Mln last year.

