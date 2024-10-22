Duratec Limited Announces New Security Issuance on ASX

Duratec Limited (AU:DUR) has released an update.

Duratec Limited has announced the issuance of 3,170,000 ordinary fully paid securities, set to be quoted on October 22, 2024. This move, involving the exercise of options or conversion of other convertible securities, could attract interest from investors looking at potential growth opportunities in the company’s stock. The new issuance may influence Duratec’s market performance, making it a significant development for followers of the ASX.

For further insights into AU:DUR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.