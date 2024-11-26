Durango Resources Advances Exploration with AI Technology

Durango Resources (TSE:DGO) has released an update.

Durango Resources is utilizing advanced AI technology to enhance exploration at its Babine West copper gold project, significantly reducing exploration time and costs. This technology, developed by Stanford PhDs, precisely identifies high-probability drill targets, promising to unlock value for shareholders.

