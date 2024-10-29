News & Insights

DuPont, Zhen Ding Technology enter strategic cooperation agreement

October 29, 2024 — 05:25 am EDT

DuPont (DD) and Zhen Ding Technology announced they have entered into a strategic cooperation agreement in advanced printed circuit board, or PCBs, technology. The signing ceremony, held yesterday at the Shenzhen Avary Time Center, was attended by Charles Shen, chairman, Zhen Ding; Yi Zhang, president of the Asia Pacific Region, DuPont; and Thean Ming Tan, global business director for laminates, DuPont. Through this strategic partnership, DuPont and Zhen Ding will work to enhance end-user applications, advance research and development, improve material performance, and promote the sustainable development of the electronics sector. Furthermore, they intend to deepen their cooperation in advancing smart manufacturing, corporate governance, and sustainability initiatives.

