DuPont Unveils Water Solutions Navigator to Assess Sustainability

DuPont de Nemours Inc. DD recently launched the Water Solutions Sustainability Navigator, the first digital tool geared to assist customers in estimating important sustainability indicators while employing various water treatment technologies — whether from DuPont or other manufacturers.



The Water Solutions Sustainability Navigator allows users to compare how different potential water treatment scenarios affect sustainability indicators such as carbon emissions, chemicals used, wastewater produced, solid waste generated and footprint required, with all calculations and indicators validated by a third-party verification performed by LRQA, an international assurance provider.



The Water Solutions Sustainability Navigator can assist users in better understanding the relationship between sustainability-driven decisions and operational costs, even though there are numerous aspects that might impact the design and selection of water treatment technologies. Through the uncovering of solutions using fewer chemicals, less energy, or a smaller land footprint, DD’s customers are lowering the overall cost of water while lessening their environmental effects.



Customers can have a better understanding of the overall value and long-term savings associated with the adoption of sustainability-advantaged water treatment technologies by comparing up to five distinct and independently confirmed scenarios. DD’s customers are already beginning to use the Water Solutions Sustainability Navigator to make decisions that benefit both their operations and their sustainability goals.



Shares of DuPont have gained 22.1% over the past year compared with a 6.1% rise of its industry.



DuPont, on its second-quarter call, raised its projections for net sales, operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) for 2024. The company now anticipates full-year net sales to be $12.45 billion, operating EBITDA to be $3.085 billion and adjusted EPS to be $3.75 per share, based on the midpoint of the updated guidance.



For the third quarter of 2024, DuPont expects a return to year-over-year organic sales growth, led by the Electronics & Industrial segment. Sales and earnings growth in the Water & Protection segment are anticipated to begin in the fourth quarter. The company forecasts net sales of $3.2 billion, operating EBITDA of $815 million and adjusted EPS of $1.03 for the third quarter.

