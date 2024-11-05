News & Insights

DuPont reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.18, consensus $1.03

November 05, 2024 — 06:05 am EST

Reports Q3 revenue $3.19B, consensus $3.2B. “Our results reflect continued strong quarterly financial performance with sequential improvement across all key financial metrics,” said Lori Koch, DuPont (DD) CEO. “Our ongoing innovation investments have positioned us well for growth as key end-markets recover. We are benefiting from continued demand recovery in electronics while also seeing improvement in our water and medical packaging end-markets. In the third quarter, a return to year-over-year organic sales growth coupled with solid execution drove strong operating leverage, resulting in 150 basis points of margin expansion.”

