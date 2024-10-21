DuPont price target raised to $94 from $88 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised the firm’s price target on DuPont (DD) to $94 from $88 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. Following a deep dive of DuPont’s Electronics Co. and Water Co. ahead of the late 2025 and early 2026 spins, the firm laid out three “plausible valuation multiple scenarios” and notes that it assumes three public company separations, meaning no M&A, which it adds “could naturally present additional upside cases.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on DD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.