News & Insights

Stocks
DD

DuPont price target raised to $94 from $88 at Morgan Stanley

October 21, 2024 — 07:10 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Morgan Stanley raised the firm’s price target on DuPont (DD) to $94 from $88 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. Following a deep dive of DuPont’s Electronics Co. and Water Co. ahead of the late 2025 and early 2026 spins, the firm laid out three “plausible valuation multiple scenarios” and notes that it assumes three public company separations, meaning no M&A, which it adds “could naturally present additional upside cases.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on DD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.