DuPont Expands Photoresist Manufacturing Capacity in Japan

DuPont de Nemours Inc. DD recently announced the completion of a considerable expansion of photoresist manufacturing capacity at its Sasakami Site in Agano-shi, Niigata, Japan.



The event was commemorated with the launch of a new building titled the East Star, which is part of DuPont's lithographic expansion strategy and was inspired by the guiding light of stars.



DuPont, a prominent player in the chemical space along with Eastman Chemical Company EMN, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. LYB and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. APD, has nearly doubled its photoresist manufacturing capacity at the plant, strengthening its ability to satisfy rising global demand while providing customers with steady, dependable supply with this expansion. The East Star Building has state-of-the-art cleanrooms with air cleanliness requirements ranging from ISO Class 10 to Class 1000 for producing high-quality photoresists. Furthermore, advanced automation technologies have been installed to eliminate contamination hazards and provide a controlled, sanitary atmosphere.



DuPont's Sasakami location has been critical to the long-term expansion of its electronic materials portfolio, as it is strategically placed to serve clients throughout Asia-Pacific. With the launch of this new cutting-edge facility, the company is prepared to satisfy global customer demand for advanced photoresists today and in the future as part of its commitment to being their Partner of Choice.



On its second-quarter call, DuPont raised projections for 2024 net sales, operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted earnings per share (EPS). The company now anticipates full-year 2024 net sales to be $12.45 billion, operating EBITDA to be $3.085 billion and adjusted EPS to be $3.75 per share, based on the midpoint of the updated guidance.



For the third quarter of 2024, DuPont expects a return to year-over-year organic sales growth, led by the Electronics & Industrial segment. Sales and earnings growth in the Water & Protection segment are anticipated to begin in the fourth quarter. The company forecasts net sales of $3.2 billion, operating EBITDA of $815 million and adjusted EPS of $1.03 for the third quarter.



Another prominent chemical maker, Eastman Chemical, expects EPS for 2024 to be between $7.40 and $7.85. Furthermore, EMN expects to deliver around $1.4 billion in operating cash flow in 2024.



LyondellBasell anticipates margins to gain in the third quarter from the lower costs of natural gas and natural gas liquids used in its North American and Middle Eastern production against higher oil-based expenses in most other locations.



Air Products, on its fiscal third-quarter call, maintained its fiscal 2024 full-year adjusted EPS projection of $12.20 to $12.50, suggesting a 6-9% increase from the previous year. The company’s adjusted EPS guidance for the fiscal fourth quarter is $3.33-$3.63. Air Products expects $5 billion to $5.5 billion in capital expenditures for fiscal 2024.





