DuPont Announces Launch of Great Stuff Wide Spray Foam Sealant

DuPont de Nemours Inc. DD recently introduced Great Stuff Wide Spray Foam Sealant, a new broad-coverage spray foam designed to be optimal for air-sealing seams, joints, large gaps, irregular surfaces and hard-to-reach spaces.

DuPont’s Latest Product Offers a Range of Benefits

This one-component foam sealant expands to one inch, forming a strong, airtight and weather-resistant seal. Designed for fast application, it sticks to both vertical and horizontal surfaces without sagging. Great Stuff Wide Spray's easy, hassle-free recipe eliminates the need for elaborate setup, mixing, coveralls, or respirators, saving time and money.



Great Stuff vast Spray is a unique product developed in response to consumer input, providing a faster, easier solution to cover vast gaps and tight places than bead foam. Its lightweight, shake-and-spray design makes covering vast areas easy, allowing users to finish even the most difficult operations with better efficiency.



The all-in-one Great Stuff Wide Spray package contains two 18-ounce cans of Great Stuff Wide Spray, which can cover up to 60 linear feet when sprayed in a 4-inch band. The kit also includes four nozzles that may be used for a number of tough situations, including two white cone nozzles that spray up to 4 inches wide for more precise sealing in confined locations and two blue fan nozzles that spray up to 6 inches wide for broad coverage from a distance. The fan spray is good for top plates, corner-bottom plate junctions, California corners and HVAC junctions, whereas the cone spray is best for picture framing, rim joints and attic can lights.

DD’s Share Price Performance

Shares of DuPont have gained 14.2% over the past year against a 1.8% decline of its industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Dupont’s Expectations for 2024 & Q3

DuPont, on its second-quarter call, revised its financial outlook for the year, raising the projections for net sales, operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted earnings per share (EPS). The company now anticipates full-year 2024 net sales to be $12.45 billion, operating EBITDA to be $3.085 billion and adjusted EPS to be $3.75 per share, based on the midpoint of the updated guidance.



For the third quarter of 2024, DuPont expects a return to year-over-year organic sales growth, led by the Electronics & Industrial segment. Sales and earnings growth in the Water & Protection segment are anticipated to begin in the fourth quarter. The company forecasts net sales of $3.2 billion, operating EBITDA of $815 million and adjusted EPS of $1.03 for the third quarter.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

DD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, Eldorado Gold Corporation EGO and Hawkins, Inc. HWKN.



Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 15.9%. The company's shares have soared 111.7% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Eldorado’s current-year earnings is pegged at $1.35 per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 136.8%. EGO, a Zacks Rank #1 stock, beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 430.3%. The company's shares have rallied roughly 71.6% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hawkins’ current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at $4.14, indicating a rise of 15.3% from year-ago levels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HWKN’s current fiscal-year earnings has increased 12.8% in the past 60 days. HWKN, a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, has rallied around 99.1% in the past year.





