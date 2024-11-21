Duos Technologies Group Sees 112% Revenue Surge in Q3

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Duos Technologies Group ( (DUOT) ) has provided an update.

Duos Technologies Group reported a significant 112% revenue increase in Q3 2024, reaching $3.24 million, with nearly half from recurring services. The company highlighted its expansion in edge data centers and AI investments, securing substantial contracts and growing its backlog to $18.8 million. Despite a 78% rise in costs, the improved gross margin and reduced operating expenses helped cut net losses by 53%, indicating a promising financial trajectory for those monitoring stock performance and market trends.

