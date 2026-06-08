Duolingo Stock Jumps 10%: What You Need to Know

Key Points

Duolingo's valuation has gotten cheap for a stock growing this fast.

Investors are looking for values as AI stocks go exponential.

If results inflect, as expected, over the next year Duolingo's stock could be a steal for investors.

10 stocks we like better than Duolingo ›

Shares of Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL) have jumped 10% in trading on Monday as the company benefits from investors looking for value in growing software stocks. But the company may have long-term tailwinds that will last more than today and this is a great opportunity.

In this video, I highlight the improving metrics behind the business and why Duolingo's stock could be a great long-term buy.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of June 8, 2026. The video was published on June 8 2026.

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Travis Hoium has positions in Duolingo. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Duolingo. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.