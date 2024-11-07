Duolingo reports Q3 EPS 49c, consensus 45c

Reports Q3 revenue $192.59M, consensus $201.53M. Total bookings were $211.5M. Daily active users were 37.2M. “We performed superbly across all of our key operating metrics this quarter, with DAU and bookings growth exceeding our expectations,” said Luis von Ahn, co-founder and CEO of Duolingo (DUOL). “This momentum came from continued execution against our plan to grow users and daily engagement, increase family plan adoption, and roll-out Duolingo Max more broadly.”

