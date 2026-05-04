Duolingo, Inc. Profit Advances In Q1

(RTTNews) - Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $43.46 million, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $35.13 million, or $0.72 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 26.5% to $291.96 million from $230.74 million last year.

Duolingo, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $43.46 Mln. vs. $35.13 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.89 vs. $0.72 last year. -Revenue: $291.96 Mln vs. $230.74 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 295.5

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.