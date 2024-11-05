News & Insights

Dundee Precious Metals Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

November 05, 2024 — 05:54 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Dundee Precious Metals has reported strong financial results for the third quarter of 2024, with significant free cash flow generation and substantial liquidity. The company is on track to meet its annual production guidance and continues to advance its growth projects, including high-grade copper-gold discoveries near its Čoka Rakita project.

