Dundee Corporation Adjusts Stake in Ausgold Limited

Dundee Corporation has adjusted its stake in Ausgold Limited, now holding a 10.86% voting power compared to a previous 12.95%. This change follows significant share acquisitions and a share consolidation, reflecting Dundee’s strategic repositioning within the company. Investors might view these moves as indicative of Dundee’s evolving strategy in the Australian gold sector.

