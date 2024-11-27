Dundee Corporation Adjusts Stake in Ausgold Limited

Ausgold Limited (AU:AUC) has released an update.
Dundee Corporation has adjusted its stake in Ausgold Limited, now holding a 10.86% voting power compared to a previous 12.95%. This change follows significant share acquisitions and a share consolidation, reflecting Dundee’s strategic repositioning within the company. Investors might view these moves as indicative of Dundee’s evolving strategy in the Australian gold sector.
