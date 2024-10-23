News & Insights

Duketon Mining Expands Exploration and Landholdings

October 23, 2024 — 05:49 pm EDT

Duketon Mining Ltd (AU:DKM) has released an update.

Duketon Mining Ltd has made significant strides in its exploration efforts, reporting promising results from its Barlee Project with high titanium levels and expanding its landholdings to over 700 sq.km. The company’s strategic sale of the Fisher South tenement to Ordell Minerals and continued interest from external parties could position it favorably in the mining sector. With $12.8 million in cash and shareholdings, Duketon is poised for further exploration activities in the coming quarter.

