Duketon Mining Director Adjusts Investment Portfolio

November 28, 2024 — 03:09 am EST

Duketon Mining Ltd (AU:DKM) has released an update.

Duketon Mining Ltd has announced a change in the interest of Director Seamus Cornelius, who has disposed of 500,000 unlisted options due to their expiry. Despite this change, Cornelius retains a significant holding of fully paid ordinary shares and other unlisted options, indicating ongoing confidence in the company’s prospects. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it reflects the director’s evolving investment strategy in the company.

