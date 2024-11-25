Duke Energy Introduces Its First Carbon-Free Microgrid for EV Charging

Duke Energy Corporation DUK recently launched the Duke Energy + Electrada Fleet Mobility Microgrid facility at its Emerging Technology Office in Mount Holly, NC. This new center is the first facility in the United States to offer a carbon-free microgrid solution for charging commercial and public fleet of electric vehicles (EVs).



This launch is likely to strengthen DUK’s footprint in the rapidly expanding EV charging market.

Benefits of DUK’s New Microgrid

The new microgrid hub is a step forward in making EV charging easier and more sustainable by providing charging facilities for light, medium and heavy-duty EVs. It is the first charging hub that allows medium and heavy-duty U.S. trucks with two flexible charging options, which are connecting to the main Duke Energy power grid or using 100% carbon-free energy from the microgrid. This flexibility is crucial as more businesses switch to EVs.



By partnering with Electrada, Duke Energy takes care of the infrastructure and upfront costs, making it simpler for businesses to set up reliable charging stations without worrying about the cost or complexity. This partnership also helps manage electricity demands, keeping prices stable and the grid efficient.

DUK Stock’s Prospects in the EV Charging Market

The demand for EVs in the United States is growing rapidly thanks to favorable government policies, increasing corporate investments and shifting consumer preferences in favor of adopting clean energy as the nation transitions toward its net-zero emissions goal by 2050. To support this huge demand for EVs, resilient charging stations, both home and public, are the need of the hour. Although the share of home charging is high in the United States, public charging and the interoperability of its infrastructure remain key factors in enabling more widespread and equitable access to EVs. Therefore, the growth prospects of the EV charging systems market are immense.



This is likely to have prompted Grand View Research to forecast a compound annual growth rate of 30.3% for the U.S. EV charging infrastructure market during the 2025-2030 time period.

Being a prominent forerunner in EV charging technology, Duke Energy has been taking big steps to reap the benefits of the aforementioned market growth opportunities. Its latest launch of the microgrid hub, in partnership with Electrada, duly reflects the company’s efforts in expanding its EV charging capabilities portfolio.



Currently, Duke Energy has more than 600 EVs in its fleet and aims to switch all its approximate 4,000 light-duty vehicles to electric by 2030. To duly achieve this target, the company projects to install numerous chargers in the next five years, thereby expanding the availability of EV charging across its service locations.

Other Companies Expanding Their EV Charging Network

Other electric utilities adopting measures to develop EV charging infrastructure to benefit from the aforementioned market growth opportunities include Avangrid, Inc. AGR, Xcel Energy XEL and American Electric Power AEP.



Avangrid actively takes part in vehicle electrification through its EV Charger Make-Ready programs to support more than 13,000 new chargers by 2025. Additionally, AVANGRID aims to convert 60% of its fleet, including its light-duty fleet of vehicles, to electric and other clean fuel alternatives by 2030.



AGR’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth is currently pegged at 6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGR’s 2024 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 2.7%.



In December 2023, Xcel Energy revealed that it has partnered with Ford Pro to install up to 30,000 EV charging ports in its service areas in the United States by 2030. This initiative supports fleet operators’ transition to electric vehicles by reducing upfront costs and providing access to sustainable charging options.



XEL’s long-term earnings growth is currently pegged at 6.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for XEL’s 2024 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 1.6%.



American Electric Power is a founding member of the Electric Highway Coalition, a collaborative of more than 60 U.S. power companies serving more than 120 million customers across 48 states plus Washington, D.C. This coalition is dedicated to installing fast charging stations for EVs across the country.



AEP’s long-term earnings growth is currently pegged at 6.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEP’s 2024 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 6.9%.

DUK Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of DUK have gained 13.2% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 10.7% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

DUK’s Zacks Rank

DUK currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Avangrid, Inc. (AGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.