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DUK

Duke Energy Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for DUK

June 17, 2026 — 04:57 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $124.04, changing hands as low as $123.61 per share. Duke Energy Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DUK shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Duke Energy Corp 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, DUK's low point in its 52 week range is $113.895 per share, with $134.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $123.25. The DUK DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Further DUK Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Duke Energy YTD Return-> Duke Energy Average Annual Return-> Top Stocks Held By Bruce Berkowitz-> More articles by this source->

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