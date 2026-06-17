Duke Energy Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for DUK

Looking at the chart above, DUK's low point in its 52 week range is $113.895 per share, with $134.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $123.25. The DUK DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
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Further DUK Research:
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