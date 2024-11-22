Duke Capital Raises £23.5 Million in Oversubscribed Fundraising

Duke Capital (GB:DUKE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Duke Capital Limited has successfully raised £23.5 million through its latest fundraising efforts, following an oversubscribed Retail Offer and Broker Option. The company will issue over 85 million new shares, with the allocation primarily benefiting existing shareholders. These developments are seen as a positive step for Duke Capital, which continues to focus on delivering strong returns for its investors.

For further insights into GB:DUKE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.