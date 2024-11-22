News & Insights

Stocks

Duke Capital Raises £23.5 Million in Oversubscribed Fundraising

November 22, 2024 — 10:42 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Duke Capital (GB:DUKE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Duke Capital Limited has successfully raised £23.5 million through its latest fundraising efforts, following an oversubscribed Retail Offer and Broker Option. The company will issue over 85 million new shares, with the allocation primarily benefiting existing shareholders. These developments are seen as a positive step for Duke Capital, which continues to focus on delivering strong returns for its investors.

For further insights into GB:DUKE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.