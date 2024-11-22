Duke Capital Raises £23.5 Million in Oversubscribed Fundraising

Duke Capital (GB:DUKE) has released an update.
Duke Capital Limited has successfully raised £23.5 million through its latest fundraising efforts, following an oversubscribed Retail Offer and Broker Option. The company will issue over 85 million new shares, with the allocation primarily benefiting existing shareholders. These developments are seen as a positive step for Duke Capital, which continues to focus on delivering strong returns for its investors.
