DUG Technology Strengthens Financial Position with New Share Issue

DUG Technology Ltd (AU:DUG) has released an update.
DUG Technology Ltd has issued nearly 100,000 new shares at $1.90 each as part of its ongoing capital raising efforts. This move aligns with DUG’s strategy to strengthen its financial position while continuing to innovate in geoscience services and high-performance computing. The company’s recent technological advancements and global presence highlight its commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions to its diverse client base.
