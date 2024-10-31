News & Insights

DUG Technology Sees Increased Stake from Perennial

October 31, 2024 — 10:07 pm EDT

DUG Technology Ltd (AU:DUG) has released an update.

Perennial Value Management Limited has increased its voting power in DUG Technology Ltd from 13.74% to 14.81% following a series of market purchases by financial institutions including HSBC and Northern Trust. This significant increase highlights growing investor interest and confidence in DUG Technology Ltd’s market prospects. The acquisitions involved substantial investments, reflecting strategic moves within the financial markets.

