DUG Technology Ltd Announces $30 Million Share Placement

DUG Technology Ltd is set to raise $30 million through a share placement priced at $1.90 per share, targeting institutional and sophisticated investors. Additionally, the company is offering a Share Purchase Plan to existing shareholders to raise approximately $5 million. This strategic move aims to bolster the company’s financial standing and support its growth initiatives.

