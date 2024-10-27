DUG Technology Expands with New Share Placement

DUG Technology Ltd (AU:DUG) has released an update.

DUG Technology Ltd has issued 15,789,474 new shares at $1.90 each to institutional and sophisticated investors, highlighting its compliance with the Corporations Act. This move is part of a strategic placement aimed at strengthening its financial position and advancing its high-performance computing solutions. The company continues to leverage its expertise in big data and innovative software to deliver value to its global client base.

