News & Insights

Stocks
DCO

Ducommun reports Q3 adjusted EPS 99c, consensus 74c

November 07, 2024 — 06:12 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 revenue $201.4M, consensus $194.1M. “VISION 2027 again this quarter is taking hold in many areas and especially in our margin growth, as our mix of Engineered Products and Aftermarket revenue continues to climb as a percentage of revenue. Q3 was another outstanding quarter for DCO as we once again grew our topline both year-over-year and sequentially, led by strength in both of our Military and Commercial Aerospace segments along with strong quarterly gross margins and Adjusted EBITDA margins,” said Stephen Oswald, chairman, president and chief executive officer. “Net revenue for the quarter exceeded $200 million for the first time in our history to $201.4 million, up 3% compared to Q3 2023, with strong demand for select military radar, missile and electronic warfare programs, Airbus platforms and business jets, despite the temporary slowdown in demand on Boeing platforms.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on DCO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DCO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.