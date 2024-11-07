Ducommun reports Q3 adjusted EPS 99c, consensus 74c

Reports Q3 revenue $201.4M, consensus $194.1M. “VISION 2027 again this quarter is taking hold in many areas and especially in our margin growth, as our mix of Engineered Products and Aftermarket revenue continues to climb as a percentage of revenue. Q3 was another outstanding quarter for DCO as we once again grew our topline both year-over-year and sequentially, led by strength in both of our Military and Commercial Aerospace segments along with strong quarterly gross margins and Adjusted EBITDA margins,” said Stephen Oswald, chairman, president and chief executive officer. “Net revenue for the quarter exceeded $200 million for the first time in our history to $201.4 million, up 3% compared to Q3 2023, with strong demand for select military radar, missile and electronic warfare programs, Airbus platforms and business jets, despite the temporary slowdown in demand on Boeing platforms.

