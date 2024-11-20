DuckDuckGo calls on EU to probe Google’s non-compliance with DMA

DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused search engine, in a blog post, said it is calling on the European Commission to launch three non-compliance investigations around Google’s obligations under the EU’s Digital Markets Act: On Google’s non-compliance with Article 6(11), which requires Google to share anonymized click and query data; On Google’s non-compliance with Article 6(3), which requires Google to implement choice screens and enable end users to easily change default search settings; and on Google’s non-compliance with Article 6(4), which requires any downloaded search or browser app to have the ability to prompt users to set search defaults easily. DuckDuckGo said: “Google is using a malicious compliance playbook to undercut the DMA. Google has selectively adhered to certain obligations – often due to pressure from the Commission – while totally disregarding others or making farcical compliance proposals that could never have the desired impact. As a result, the DMA has yet to achieve its full potential, the search market in the EU has seen little movement, and we believe launching formal investigations is the only way to force Google into compliance. The Commission has already demonstrated its ability to use such investigations effectively under the DMA. While Google’s bad faith approach is not surprising, it should not go unnoticed. Any regulator looking to create enduring competition in the search market should take note of the tactics Google is using to thwart and circumvent its legal obligations… We are happy to work with regulators to craft remedies that will create enduring search competition.”

