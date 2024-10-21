News & Insights

Stocks

Dubber Corporation Sees Major Shareholder Shake-Up

October 21, 2024 — 02:14 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Dubber Corporation Limited (AU:DUB) has released an update.

Dubber Corporation Limited has experienced a significant change in its substantial holding, with Thorney Technologies Ltd and its associated entities increasing their voting power from 19.97% to 25.90%. This change, involving major transactions totaling over 178 million ordinary shares, highlights heightened investor interest and strategic movements within Dubber’s stock. Such developments are crucial for market participants keeping a close eye on shifts in major shareholder interests.

For further insights into AU:DUB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.