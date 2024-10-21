Dubber Corporation Sees Major Shareholder Shake-Up

Dubber Corporation Limited (AU:DUB) has released an update.

Dubber Corporation Limited has experienced a significant change in its substantial holding, with Thorney Technologies Ltd and its associated entities increasing their voting power from 19.97% to 25.90%. This change, involving major transactions totaling over 178 million ordinary shares, highlights heightened investor interest and strategic movements within Dubber’s stock. Such developments are crucial for market participants keeping a close eye on shifts in major shareholder interests.

