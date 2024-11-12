Dubber Corporation Sees Major Director Shareholding Shift

Dubber Corporation Limited (AU:DUB) has released an update.
Dubber Corporation Limited has announced a significant change in the shareholding interests of Director Peter Edward Pawlowitsch. Through a retail entitlement offer and sub-underwriting, Pawlowitsch’s indirect holdings have increased substantially, marking a notable development for the company. Investors may find this expansion indicative of potential strategic moves by Dubber Corporation.
