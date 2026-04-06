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DTF

DTF Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

April 06, 2026 — 07:03 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Monday, shares of DTF Tax-Free Income Fund (Symbol: DTF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $11.36, changing hands as low as $11.32 per share. DTF Tax-Free Income Fund shares are currently trading down about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DTF shares, versus its 200 day moving average: DTF Tax-Free Income Fund 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, DTF's low point in its 52 week range is $10.9491 per share, with $11.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.33.

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Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:
 Cheap Smallcap Stocks
 Funds Holding SDY
 Cheap Stocks Channel

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Cheap Smallcap Stocks-> Funds Holding SDY-> Cheap Stocks Channel-> More articles by this source->

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