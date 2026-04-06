DTF Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of DTF Tax-Free Income Fund (Symbol: DTF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $11.36, changing hands as low as $11.32 per share. DTF Tax-Free Income Fund shares are currently trading down about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DTF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DTF's low point in its 52 week range is $10.9491 per share, with $11.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.33.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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