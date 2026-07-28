DTE Energy's Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Decrease Year Over Year

DTE Energy Company DTE delivered second-quarter 2026 earnings per share of $1.32, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14 by 15.8%. The bottom line, however, decreased 2.9% from the year-ago reported figure of $1.36.

Highlights of the Release

Beyond the quarter’s earnings surprise, DTE leaned into execution against its reliability and modernization agenda. During the first half of 2026, the company invested $900 million in electric distribution infrastructure to strengthen grid resiliency.

Segmental Details of DTE

While the company’s operating earnings were $274 million in the quarter, down from $283 million a year ago, the path to that outcome was shaped by sizable swings across segments.



DTE Electric was a key offset, with an operating loss of $270 million compared with $318 million in second-quarter 2025.



By contrast, the DTE Gas segment reported an operating loss of $4 million in second-quarter 2026, down from an operating profit of $6 million in the year-ago quarter.



Non-Utility Operations delivered operating earnings of $86 million in second-quarter 2026, up from $55 million in the year-ago quarter.

DTE Energy Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

DTE Energy Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | DTE Energy Company Quote

DTE’s Infrastructure Investments and Customer Affordability

DTE continued to invest in improving the reliability of its electric grid while keeping customer bills affordable. During the first half of 2026, the company invested more than $900 million to modernize its electric infrastructure, trim trees and expand smart grid technology. These investments helped prevent more than 49,000 power outages during the first six months of 2026 and more than 90,000 outages since the program began in 2023.



The company also said that if its first data center project starts operating as planned by the end of 2027 and receives the required regulatory approvals, it does not expect to file another electric rate case until at least 2028, allowing customers to avoid a rate increase for two years after the current case is completed.

DTE’s Energy Details

DTE continued to expand its clean energy portfolio during the quarter. The company announced a $1.6 billion battery storage investment with LG Energy Solution Vertech to develop eight battery storage projects in Michigan, adding 1.5 GW of storage capacity and improving grid reliability. DTE also expanded its renewable energy partnership with the University of Michigan through its MIGreenPower program, supporting the development of a new solar park that will help the university meet its clean energy goals beginning in 2027.

DTE’s 2026 Guidance

DTE reaffirmed 2026 operating earnings per share guidance of $7.59-$7.73. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $7.71 per share, which is near the higher end of the company’s guided range.

DTE’s Zacks Rank

DTE Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Utility Releases

Xcel Energy Inc. XEL is slated to report its second-quarter 2026 results on July 30, before market open.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter sales is pegged at $3.60 billion, which implies an 9.4% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at 79 cents per share.



Duke Energy DUK is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 4, before market open.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $7.71 billion, which indicates a 2.6% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.29 per share.



Consolidated Edison ED is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 6, after market close.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $3.74 billion, which indicates a 4.2% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for earnings is pinned at 74 cents per share.

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