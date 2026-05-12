DSTL Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Distillate US Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (Symbol: DSTL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $58.52, changing hands as low as $58.15 per share. Distillate US Fundamental Stability & Value shares are currently trading off about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DSTL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DSTL's low point in its 52 week range is $52.77 per share, with $62.02 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.32.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.