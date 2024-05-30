Dropsuite Director’s Major Share Disposal

Dropsuite (AU:DSE) has released an update.

Dropsuite Limited has announced a significant change in Director Bruce Tonkin’s interest in the company, with a disposal of 1,362,710 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares following a 10:1 share consolidation approved by shareholders. Post-consolidation, Tonkin now holds 151,413 shares. This strategic move could indicate shifts within the company’s internal structure and is noteworthy for investors tracking directorial confidence.

