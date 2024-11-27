DroneShield Strengthens Leadership with Defense Experts

DroneShield Limited (AU:DRO) has released an update.
DroneShield Limited has strategically strengthened its leadership team by appointing several esteemed defense and government veterans to key roles. These appointments are aimed at enhancing the company’s capabilities in counterdrone and defense technology solutions as global threats escalate. The new team members bring extensive experience and connections, positioning DroneShield for continued growth and innovation in the defense sector.
