News & Insights

Stocks

DroneShield Strengthens Leadership with Defense Experts

November 27, 2024 — 05:59 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

DroneShield Limited (AU:DRO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

DroneShield Limited has strategically strengthened its leadership team by appointing several esteemed defense and government veterans to key roles. These appointments are aimed at enhancing the company’s capabilities in counterdrone and defense technology solutions as global threats escalate. The new team members bring extensive experience and connections, positioning DroneShield for continued growth and innovation in the defense sector.

For further insights into AU:DRO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DRSHF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.