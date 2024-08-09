Dril-Quip's (DRQ) Q2 Earnings Rise on Well Construction

Dril-Quip Inc DRQ reported a second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 10 cents per share against a year-ago quarter loss of 3 cents.

The company’s total quarterly revenues of $120.3 million increased from the year-ago quarter’s $89.6 million.

The strong quarterly results were owing to contributions from Subsea Products and Well Construction business activities.

Dril-Quip, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Dril-Quip, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Dril-Quip, Inc. Quote

Q2 Performance

Dril-Quip reported that in the June quarter, it booked Subsea Products orders of $54.1 million, reflecting a sequential rise of 25%.

DRQ incurred a second-quarter operating loss of $4.7 million against the prior-year quarter’s profit of $3.6 million. However, the company experienced a gross margin of 30.8% in the June quarter of 2024, reflecting an increase from 26.7% in the prior-year quarter.

Total Costs and Expenses

The cost of sales increased to $83.2 million from $65.7 million in the year-ago period. Total costs and expenses were $125 million compared with $86 million registered in the corresponding period of 2023.

Free Cash Flow

In the second quarter, Dril-Quip generated a negative free cash flow of $15.5 million compared with the $1.1 million reported a year ago.

Financials

DRQ recorded $6.2 million in capital expenditure for the quarter.

As of Jun 30, 2024, the company’s cash balance was $189.2 million. Its balance sheet is free of debt load, highlighting a sound financial position.

Zacks Rank & Peer Releases

Dril-Quip currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other leading energy companies that also reported second-quarter earnings are BP plc BP, SLB SLB and Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM. BP and ExxonMobil are leading integrated energy companies, while SLB is among the largest oilfield service providers. All the companies beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings in the June quarter of this year.

Zacks' Top 3 Hydrogen Stocks

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. Want in? Zacks has targeted 3 diversified titans that could lead the way to becoming hydrogen powerhouses.

One has crushed the market over the past 25 years – up +2,400% to +380%.

Another already has capital commitments of $15 billion for low carbon hydrogen products through 2027 alone.

Our third pick soared to 52-week highs in Q4 2023 and has raised its dividend every year for over a decade.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BP p.l.c. (BP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.